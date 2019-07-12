Dennis M. Hutto, 77, of Clyman passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
A memorial gathering for Dennis will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Mark A. Wenzel officiating. Inurnment will follow at Reeseville Cemetery. Graveside Military honors will be conducted by the Lowell VFW Post # 9392.
Dennis was born on February 13, 1942 the son of Elmore and Verna (Gernetzke) Hutto in Milwaukee, Wis. On July 16, 1985, he was united in marriage to Beverly L. (Borth) Wiese in Beaver Dam.
Dennis proudly served in the United States Air Force with duty in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Following his time in the service, Dennis was a driver for Smart Parts in Hustisford for many years and worked at the tire desk at Farm and Fleet in Watertown. He had also been employed as a custodian for the Dodgeland School District. He had been a past member of the Reeseville American Legion Post # 190.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, attending car shows and playing the guitar. He liked cheering on the Packers and the Brewers. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Dennis will always be remembered for his wonderful gift of making people laugh.
Dennis is survived by his wife Beverly of Clyman; daughters Denise Hutto of Baldwin City, Kansas and Stephanie (Jeff) Shaffer of Junction City, Kansas; four grandchildren and a great-grandchild; step-children Dalene (Rick) Firari of Juneau and Brian Wiese of Menomonee Falls; four step-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: David (Connie) Hutto, Lynn (Keith) Nehring, Alan (Lori) Hutto, Jeff (Prudy) Hutto and Jeri Hutto; sisters-in-law Judy Hutto and Hope Hutto. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Eugene, Ronald (Helen) and Clarence and sisters Marianne (Jim) and Susan.
Memorial donations in Dennis’ name may be made to the family or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepselllfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)