EDGERTON - Dennis J. Olson, age 59, of Edgerton, Wis., formerly of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, after a long illness in the company of family and friends. He was born on April 19, 1960, in Reedsburg, the son of Richard “Dick” F.P. and Elizabeth “Betty” (McManus) Olson. Dennis was a 1978 graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg. He worked as a Registered Nurse after pursing his Associate’s Degree.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary.
Dennis is survived by his brothers, Richard (Lorene Lanier) Olson of St. Paul, Minn. and Kenneth (Linda) Olson of Reedsburg; sister, Karen (Marty) Harp of Lewisville, N.C.; nephews, Matt and Michael; along with other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Dennis will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. You are encouraged to wear your Wisconsin sportswear.
The Olson family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Dr. Ben Jordan and the supportive caring staff of St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wis.;
the devoted staff at the Sauk County Health Care Center;
Dennis’ family of caring providers at Fresenius Dialysis Center, the kind and supportive people of Edgerton, Wis. helping to maintain a welcoming home;
His Perkins Restaurant family of Janesville, Wis.;
His beloved professional family of 23 years, the dedicated staff of the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics;
The efforts of The Best Western Plus Inntowner Hotel of Madison in providing logistical and family support services for the patients of St. Mary’s Hospital and UW-Hospital;
The Kellogg’s Company for inventing beloved Rice Krispy Treats;
For the inventive and fun ways employed by the fine dietary department of St. Mary’s Hospital in ‘encouraging‘ consumption of maligned protein supplements.
For the love of a small child, Anna, who through her joy and creativity has gifted purpose and hope in the most needful of times. For Anna’s family: mother, Erin; father, Robert; and brother, Jayson for the sense of belonging, and love as part of an extended family. And to so many others unknown to this family who remind us of the importance of maintaining connection in life to temper the ache of loss in passing.
To our talented, devoted and loving brother, we miss you.
