July 8, 1948—Feb. 10, 2023

RIO—Dennis K. Hoel, 74 of Rio, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home. He was born July 8, 1948 to Arthur and Mildred (Borde) Hoel.

Dennis was married to Linda Martin, October 5, 1968 and together they raised two sons, Bryan and Darrin Hoel. For a number of years, Dennis worked for the DNR in Poynette. He quit working there in the early 80’s to go into farming, which was in his blood, being raised on a dairy farm.

Dennis liked nothing more than to meet with his friends at the farm over coffee and sometimes making breakfast of bacon and eggs. He loved to tell stories, he was witty, funny, and a true friend to his close friends. He was a cattle farmer who loved his cattle and grew crops. He never had any hired help and if someone asked if he did, he’d say me, myself, and I. Although he did have one close friend John Hibner, who helped him through the years whenever he needed it. They were inseparable and always seen together during hunting season.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Linda; two sons: Bryan and Darrin (Sarah); and granddaughter, Celeste. He is further survived by brother, Dean Hoel; sisters-in-law: Kathy Barnard and Julie Breneman; dear aunt, Betty Purves; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father and mother-in-law and uncles and aunts.

Per his request, there will be no service held at this time. There will be a memorial held later this spring. We hope you can make it for a time of sharing and refreshments.

We would like to thank all of our friends and neighbors for helping Dennis get through his final journey of life.

