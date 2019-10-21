HORICON - Dennis L. “Brownie” Braun, age 75, of Horicon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home.
Dennis was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 14, 1944, the son of Herman and Helen (Lemanski) Braun. A 1962 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany for three years. On July 16, 1966, he was united in marriage to his wife, Mary Gubin, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Juneau. He was a route truck driver for Clean Towel in Beaver Dam for many years. Dennis loved his family; spending time with them was a priority. He served as taxi driver for every grandchild to and from school since his retirement. He was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed puzzles, books and movies about history, talking politics and took great care of his dog Cookie for 19 years.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary of Horicon; children, Brian (Donna) Braun, Laura (Jeff) Resop, and Vicki (Gary) Callies, all of Horicon; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Marissa Braun, Ashley, Lindsay, Parker, Michaela, and Seth Resop, Joe, Sadie, Sam, and Brody Callies; siblings, Angeline Hanefeld, Elden (Shirley) Braun, and Charmaine Uherka; sisters-in-law, Betty Braun and Carol Braun; his beloved dog, Cookie; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, and Robert; sister, Margaret Stark; and other relatives.
In honoring Dennis’ wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Juneau.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
