Dennis L. Olsen

Aug. 9, 1938—July 20, 2022

WAUPUN—Dennis L. “Digger Denny” Olsen, 83, of Waupun passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home.

Dennis was born on August 9, 1938 in Horicon to Armond and Iona (Brandenberg) Olsen. He was the oldest of eight children living in Burnett, Waupun, and attending Horicon High School.

He worked with his father as a whitewasher before joining the US Marine Corp, Cpl E-4 from 1958 until 1962. Dennis was married to Mabel Mesman on February 16, 1962. They were married 54 years until her passing in 2016. He later worked at Prichard Moving Company and Michels Pipeline before starting his own excavating business for 34 years. After his retirement he continued to plow snow.

Dennis was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club. He was a collector of gas engines. He enjoyed working in his garage as well as cutting wood and fishing.

Dennis and Mabel raised five children: two stepsons and three biological children together in Waupun. He is survived by his stepsons: Gary (Mary) Hopp of Wautoma and Larry (Carol) Hopp of Violet Hills, AR; his children: Kim Olsen of Hustisford, Dan (Vicki) Olsen of Waupun, and Dawn (Steve) Van Camp of N. Branch, MN; grandchildren: Travis (Sara) Hopp, Terry Hopp, Ben Hopp, Jackie Przybyl, Samantha (Jeffery) Mathis, Adam Przybyl, Mathew (Kristy) Olsen, Brandon Olsen, and Megan (Joe) Rehrauer; great-grandchildren: Jerome, Emmitt, Heather, Michael, Angel, and Jaxen; his beloved dog Mickie; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mabel and son-in-law Thomas J. Rehrauer.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service 12:00 p.m. Military honors will follow at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held later this September.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Waupun Animal Shelter, 901 N. Main St., Waupun, WI 53963.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.