Dennis L. Rozinski, age 56, of Columbus

Dennis L. Rozinski’s journey began on Feb. 6, 1964, in Columbus. He was called home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with family by his side at the age of 56 after a three year battle with cancer. Dennis was son of Daniel and Ruth (Schmitt) Rozinski. He attended Fall River Schools. He was employed by Isenberg’s in Baraboo for over 30 years. Dennis enjoyed fixing/detailing cars, going to antique and thrift stores and racing gas powered cars. His family will remember him for being able to build something out of nothing, including a fire truck and a canoe to name a few. Family was everything to Dennis, whether it was grilling out or bonfires with his family, as long as they were together.
Survivors include his children, Crystal (Eon) Ehlers, Lee (Samantha Taylor) Rozinski, Bridgette (Tyler Ellison) Rozinski; grandchildren, Brianna and Addyson Ehlers; siblings, Deborah (Bill) Bruns, Timothy (Kristie) Rozinski, Kathy (Jim Fisher) Rozinski; the mother of his children, Amy Krueger as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald.
Memorial services will be planned at a future date when the health crisis is over, and all may gather to celebrate a life well lived. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)