Dennis L. Rozinski, age 56, of Columbus

Dennis L. Rozinski’s journey began on Feb. 6, 1964, in Columbus. He was called home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with family by his side at the age of 56 after a three year battle with cancer. Dennis was son of Daniel and Ruth (Schmitt) Rozinski. He attended Fall River Schools. He was employed by Isenberg’s in Baraboo for over 30 years. Dennis enjoyed fixing/detailing cars, going to antique and thrift stores and racing gas powered cars. His family will remember him for being able to build something out of nothing, including a fire truck and a canoe to name a few. Family was everything to Dennis, whether it was grilling out or bonfires with his family, as long as they were together.