May 3, 1953—Sept. 21, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Dennis Langer, age 69, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Dennis was born May 3, 1953 in Mauston, WI, the son of Kenneth and Angeline (Schneider) Langer. He was born and raised on a farm and was passionate about farming for nearly his whole life.

He worked at Stan’s for 24 years, enjoyed hunting, working with wood, and was an avid Packer fan.

Dennis is survived by his son, Tyrel (Tricia) Langer; daughters: Billie (Josh) Burdick, Tanya (Jeremy Simmons) Neumann, Michele (Scott Bradley) Krueger; siblings: Joan (Chuck) Moran, Carey Langer, Larry Langer, Barbara Barnes, Kathleen Turner, Richard Langer, Bernadine (Steve) Lange, David Langer, Lisa (John) Graack and Dale Langer; and eight grandchildren: Lauryn, Gavin, Sophie, Parker, Dustin, Dillon, Braxxon, and Lincol; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents; brother, Clem; nephews, Victor Champlin and Brad Barnes.

The Conway Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.