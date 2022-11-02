Oct. 7, 1951—Oct. 30, 2022

BARABOO—Dennis Lee Armstrong, age 71, of Baraboo, WI passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on Oct 7, 1951 the son of Joseph and Kathleen Armstrong.

Dennis grew up on the East side of Madison where he graduated from La Follette High School and as a young boy loved playing baseball, football and fishing and hunting whenever he had the chance. He loved to cook a great meal on the weber grill which he inherited this craft from his mother. A great steak off the grill and catching his favorite football games with the family made for the most perfect weekend.

Dennis was employed for over 20 years at Devils Head Ski Lodge and a few years at Circus World.

He is survived by his wife Kathy; and grandson, Demetrie at home; daughter, Carrie Armstrong; step son, Jesse Heath; siblings: Cinda Maynard and Jeff (Debbie) Armstrong; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, a brother, Larry Armstrong, son Robert “Bobby” Armstrong, step-daughter, Brandie Heath.

A special thanks to Oak Park Place and SSM Hospice. Per his wishes there will be no services and a family celebration of life will be determined at a later date.