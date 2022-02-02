MAYVILLE—Dennis M. Braun, age 66, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Dennis was born on December 16th, 1955 the son of Ralph and Rose (Liegl) Braun in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1975. He was united in marriage to Catherine Mattson on July 22nd, 1978 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. Dennis was a devoted paper boy, worked at Piggly Wiggly for several years and retired from Mayville Engineering Company at the end of December 2020 after 43 years as a tool and die maker. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed remodeling their house, hunting, fishing and going to the store to talk with people. Most of all, he loved cooking, grilling, and spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Catherine, and their children Sara Braun, Susan Crout, Michael (Kaitlin) Braun and John Braun of Mayville, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Stanley Crout and Rose Braun, his siblings Diane (Dave) Martin, Deborah (Allen) Wondra, David (Trish) Braun, his father in law Mathew Mattson, brothers and sisters in laws Jim (Sharon) Mattson, Tim (Janice) Mattson, Sandy (Jeff) Bodden, Mary (Grant) Larson and other relatives and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Rose Braun and his mother in law, Mary Mattson.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com