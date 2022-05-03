 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis M. Hansen

PARDEEVILLE—Dennis M. Hansen, 86 of Pardeeville, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending.

A complete obituary to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

