March 11, 1938—April 15, 2022

PARDEVILLE—Dennis Marvin Hansen, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away at his home April 15, 2022. He was born March 11, 1938, in Portage, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Turner) Hansen.

As a young boy, he delivered the Portage newspapers on his bike and later as a teenager worked part-time at Gambles Hardware Store. He was a member of the National Guard F Arrow division from 1953 to 1955. He graduated from Portage High School, the class of 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school with his best friend, Dale Anacker, for a career of 21-years. He married his high school sweetheart, Margo Crawford, October 27, 1956. Dennis and Margo celebrated their 65th anniversary this year with their loving family. They had three children, Jill, Jack, and Joanie.

Dennis and Margo traveled near and far and were stationed in Montana, California, Texas, Virginia, Canada, Washington D.C., and Turkey. He attended school in Biloxi, MS, for radar aircraft control and warning. Dennis pursued that field for eight years and then attended school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, cross training as a computer operator. While working in Washington D.C, he worked at the Pentagon in the Defense Intelligence Agency. He and his family came to live in Pardeeville in 1976. He then worked at Hardware Hank in Portage for 20-years. Dennis loved fishing, hunting, and golfing. He had a very proud moment of getting a hole-in-one at Saddle Ridge Golf Course. He also enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes with his family and friends.

Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post 215 in Pardeeville for 32 years. He served as commander for two years and financial officer for six-years. He was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and also served as a greeter and head usher.

After retiring in 1997, he worked for the Pardeeville School District. He enjoyed working with all of the students and the teachers. Dennis also served as a crossing guard for the village for 17-years. He was known as the “candy man,” always having a piece of candy for the ladies. He also volunteered at the Columbia Healthcare Center. Dennis and Margo traveled most of their retirement, visiting Niagara Falls, Hawaii, Jamaica, Canada, Mexico, and several trips to Branson, MO, with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Margo; daughter, Jill Replinger, son Jack (Kerri) Hansen; six grandchildren: Sarah (Rob) Karsten, Kyle Hansen, Katie (Nate) Chapman, Tiffany (Steve) Lepak, Tina McLaughlin (Fiance’ Brad), Ashley (Wayne) Thomas; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Julie (Steve) Leverich; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving daughter, Joanie; brothers: Harlan and Alan; son-in-law, Keith, in-laws; and best friend, Dale.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.