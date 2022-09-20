BARABOO – Dennis R. Frohn, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Dennis was born in Chicago, IL, on January 31, 1941, the son of Robert and Drazella Frohn.

In his late teens-early twenty’s, his proudest moment was that he played semi-pro basketball in the Chicago area.

After moving to Baraboo in 2012, Dennis worked at various jobs in the area before retiring in 2016.

Dennis is survived by a sister, Jerlynne Alexander of Baraboo; brother, Rory Fleming of TN; three nieces: Justina Dyke, Jody Hill and Jezera Decot, all of Baraboo; and nephew, Bannon Alexander of Richland Center.

In keeping with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.