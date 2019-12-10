LYNDON STATION—Dennis Schellschmidt, age 77, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home.
There are no services planned at this time.
Dennis was born May 2, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Donovan and Evangeline (Zillmer) Schellschmidt. He had worked for Industrial Plumbing in Rockford, Ill., and was a member of Union Local 23. He had moved to rural Lyndon Station about 20 years ago and enjoyed being outdoors.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
