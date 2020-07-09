Dent, George "Butch", Sr.

BARABOO - George "Butch" Dent, Sr., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
George, son of Willard and Doris Dent was born Feb. 6, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from Minong High School. Butch worked for Badger Ordnance, Perry Printing and Ho-Chunk Casino throughout his working career. On May 13, 1968 he was united in marriage Pamela Mathews in Shell Lake. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Sept. of 1967 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Sept. 11, 1969. Butch was a member of the DAV. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons; he loved being ‘Papa' to five grandchildren. The family will remember him for being a fun, happy man who made people laugh. Butch made friends easily and would stop anything to help someone in need. His daughter, Tammy, and her kids will miss their daily phone calls and facetime with Papa. His children will miss the special nicknames he had for everyone in the family. Butch was a fighter during his illness these past three years, he never let it get him down.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pam; children, George Jr. (Michelle) Dent, Tammy (Doug) Matejcek, Steven (Crystal) Dent; 5 grandchildren, Amanda Dent, Eliana and Zac Matejcek, Makayla and Addison Dent; sisters-in-law, Gail Dent and Karen Mathews, nine nieces, three nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Dent, Buck Dent, Edna Kibble and his brother-in-law, Dennis Mathews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at noon at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Face masks will be mandatory at the visitation and funeral and the headcount will be limited to 50 people at a time. Because of the current health conditions there will not be a meal after the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many doctors that treated Butch over the years.
