Dent, George "Butch", Sr.

George, son of Willard and Doris Dent was born Feb. 6, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from Minong High School. Butch worked for Badger Ordnance, Perry Printing and Ho-Chunk Casino throughout his working career. On May 13, 1968 he was united in marriage Pamela Mathews in Shell Lake. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Sept. of 1967 and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Sept. 11, 1969. Butch was a member of the DAV. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons; he loved being ‘Papa' to five grandchildren. The family will remember him for being a fun, happy man who made people laugh. Butch made friends easily and would stop anything to help someone in need. His daughter, Tammy, and her kids will miss their daily phone calls and facetime with Papa. His children will miss the special nicknames he had for everyone in the family. Butch was a fighter during his illness these past three years, he never let it get him down.