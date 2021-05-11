Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

BARABOO - Bernice Genevieve "Bernie" Denzer, age 92, passed away in her sleep on Nov. 9, 2020, at the At Home Again Memory Care in Rio, Wis.

Bernie's family, friends and acquaintances are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, WI.

Bernie is survived by children, Danny (Darlene) Denzer, Denise (Arvid) Berge, Jude Denzer, Robert Denzer, and Jane (Tom) Chamberlin; grandchildren, James Hawley, Stephanie Curtis, Lana Houtman, Travis Cornford, Quincy Denzer, Avry Denzer, Asa Denzer, and Tommy Chamberlin; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be sent c/o Baldwin Funeral Services.