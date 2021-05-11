 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"
0 entries

Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Bernice Genevieve "Bernie" Denzer, age 92, passed away in her sleep on Nov. 9, 2020, at the At Home Again Memory Care in Rio, Wis.

Bernie's family, friends and acquaintances are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, WI.

Bernie is survived by children, Danny (Darlene) Denzer, Denise (Arvid) Berge, Jude Denzer, Robert Denzer, and Jane (Tom) Chamberlin; grandchildren, James Hawley, Stephanie Curtis, Lana Houtman, Travis Cornford, Quincy Denzer, Avry Denzer, Asa Denzer, and Tommy Chamberlin; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be sent c/o Baldwin Funeral Services.

Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

Bernice Genevieve "Bernie" Denzer

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia begins COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News