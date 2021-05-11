Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

BARABOO - Bernice Genevieve "Bernie" Denzer, age 92, passed away in her sleep on Nov. 9, 2020, at the At Home Again Memory Care in Rio, Wis.
Bernie's family, friends and acquaintances are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, WI.
Bernie is survived by children, Danny (Darlene) Denzer, Denise (Arvid) Berge, Jude Denzer, Robert Denzer, and Jane (Tom) Chamberlin; grandchildren, James Hawley, Stephanie Curtis, Lana Houtman, Travis Cornford, Quincy Denzer, Avry Denzer, Asa Denzer, and Tommy Chamberlin; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent c/o Baldwin Funeral Services.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)