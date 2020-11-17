Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

For many years Bernie managed Marv's Shoe Store in Portage. She also drove school bus, receiving good driver awards each year. Later, she took a job at Rayovac, serving as Union Steward, little but not afraid to stand up or speak up. After retiring, she had too much energy to be idle, so she began working as a home health aide. She loved that work and made many special friends.

Bernie was a voracious reader. At age 5, she walked to the Portage library demanding a library card. The librarian explained she had to be in school and know how to read first. After demonstrating she could read, she got her card. Her day started with a pot of coffee and crossword puzzle. She and Gordy enjoyed travel. After retirement, they spent summers in Ontario, Canada, camping and fishing, with treasured memories of family and friend visits, happy hour and card-playing. Bernie was a fierce supporter of friends and family and generous to their needs. Her motto was, "I never meet a stranger," and she was always quick with a hug.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gordon Denzer; infant son, Ross; grandson, Justin Chamberlin; sister, Virginia; brother, Jesse; and companion, Harold Bulgrin.