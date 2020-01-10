Deri Ament, Washburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deri loved camping, and her first experience was with Dave—a three-month trip to the Western U.S. and Canada. It was so fabulous that they camped the next summer. When the kids came along, they shared their parent’s love for the outdoors. Deri cared deeply about people. As a member of PEO’s Chapter BR, she formed loving, supportive relationships while being instrumental in securing scholarships for young women. She maintained close friendships near and far. Deri was also an avid reader. Her book club buddies brought her so much joy. And she loved to paint and sketch. There was always a painting forming in her mind; a world of light and color.

Deri is survived by her children, Darci (Andrew) Tronick of Seaside, Calif. and Doug (Stephanie) Ament of Washburn, Wis.; grandchildren, Fletcher, Grace and Hunter Ament; niece, Julie (Bob) Ledford and their children, Lee, and Jack, Wash. Her husband, David, preceded her in death, as did her parents; brother, Robbie; and sister, (Deborah).

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to PEO Chapter BR, UW’s Carbone Cancer Center, or Camp Hope (a camp for grieving children; see camphopeforkids.org).