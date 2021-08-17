Derleth, Melody M.

BEAVER DAM - Melody M. Derleth, 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service for Melody is being planned, and a complete obituary will follow with service details in the upcoming days.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.