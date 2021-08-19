Derleth, Melody Margaret

Her love of sports didn't end with football. She followed, cheered, and supported UW basketball and hockey teams, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and more. The Wisconsin State Journal and Beaver Dam Daily Citizen papers were delivered and read every day, especially the sports section. Golf was her passion; she was member and a charter member of the Sunset Hills Golf Club's Ladies Day. One year, she played 9 or 18 holes of golf for 67 consecutive days, some days in iffy weather. She loved being on the golf course. Long drives were not her forte, but she was pretty much always in the fairway and was very good with her putter. Her love of life didn't end with sports. She had many interests.

Melody, along with her family, enjoyed summer vacations at Little Silver Lake near Wild Rose. She loved going to the family cottage on Fox Lake to enjoy the peace and quiet, cookouts, and fun with family and friends. She and her friend, Cecilia "Brite" Rheen, made many road trips around northern Wisconsin., several of them to Aldridge Lake near Eagle River to spend time with Hank and his wife, Gretchen. After "Brite" passed away, Mel's sister, Linda, became her traveling partner. Melody was blessed with a large and amazing group of friends who filled her life with joy and fulfillment. A most important part of Melody's life was her family: brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She was always present at family gatherings and for many years was the "family photographer." In between family gatherings, she maintained contact with all and kept all informed, at times traveling to California and Washington to visit family and bring news back to the Wisconsin families. Melody led a life that helped all understand the true meaning of family.