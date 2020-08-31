Derleth, Violet "Kim"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOX LAKE - Violet, known by all as "Kim", Derleth previously of Fox Lake, Wis. died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 29, 2020 with her family by her side.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A celebration of Kim's life will follow at The Boat House in Fox Lake.

Born on February 19, 1942 in Waupun, Wis., Kim grew up in a family with five siblings and loving parents Henry and Violet. She was the perfect mix of both her parents. She had the drive and success of her father and the composure, love and insight of her mother.

Kim was married on Feb. 22, 1969 to Lawrence Hussli (divorced in 1994) and had two daughters, Heather and Heidi, who meant the world to her. She taught them so many life lessons; Heather a magnetic personality and the gift of embracing, encouraging and helping others fulfill their dreams, with Heidi following in her footsteps into the teaching profession.

Kim had a larger than life personality that was infectious; she made people smile and feel better about themselves when they spent time with her. She was filled with determination to achieve or acquire what she desired, she was fearless in her pursuits.