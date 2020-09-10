Derr, Jerome C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Jerome C. Derr, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Columbus, to Oscar and Laura (Schmidt) Derr. Jerome graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Ione Ruesch on June 19, 1954, in Wisconsin Rapids, and the couple had five children. Jerome farmed on the family's century homestead in the Town of Hampden. He was a hard worker who passionately embraced the farming lifestyle. He was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather who especially enjoyed times when the family was together. In his early years, Jerome found time for snowmobiling, dancing and travel, especially their trips to Nashville. He always enjoyed his deer hunting weekends with the Ruesch family. Jerome worked at Electric Motor Service in Madison, Wis., for many years until retirement.

After his wife's passing, Jerome was married to Eileen Levandowski on Nov. 16, 2002, in East Bristol. In his retirement years the couple wintered in Texas, enjoying socializing with other snowbirds at the pool, bicycling, or at the bocce ball court. He also enjoyed woodcarving and making his homemade wine, sharing it with family and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.