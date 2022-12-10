April 2, 1967—Dec. 7, 2022

COLUMBUS—Derrick T. Larson, 55, of Columbus passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Derrick was born on April 2, 1967 in Columbus to Gerald and Barbara (Schilling) Larson. He was a 1985 graduate of Columbus High School.

Derrick was employed with WPS in Madison for 36 years. Derrick loved spending time with his family and friends. He unselfishly took care of his family and devoted himself as family caregiver. Derrick will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Barbara Larson of Columbus; his sisters: Lisa (Brett) Hewitt of Fall River and Kelli (Jiro) Perry of Columbus; his nieces: Brittany (Brandon) Braucher and Cassandra Hewitt (Jake Banks); his nephews: Mitchell Hewitt and Hunter and Tanner Perry; great-nieces and nephews: Natalie, Hayley, Kylie, and Blake Braucher.

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother Shane; and his grandparents.

A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.