Desco, Vincent

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Vincent Desco, age 92, of Mount Prospect, Ill., formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his daughter's home.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Feb. 1 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation was held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Vincent was born July 6, 1928, on the Island of Cres, in Croatia, the son of Francesco and Antonia (Michicich) Desco. He married Magdalena Spiess in September of 1958. They retired from their jobs and moved permanently to the Dells area in 1991. He was a fantastic chef and golfer. He and his wife, Maggie, enjoyed poker with their Dells friends. Vincent was a beloved father and grandfather.

Vincent is survived by a son, Robert (Joelle) Desco of Burr Ridge, Ill.; a daughter, Linda (Richard) Schneider of Mount Prospect, Ill.; grandchildren, James R. Desco and Magdalena and Martina Schneider; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Magdalena; his four sisters; and three brothers. He was the youngest of eight siblings.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.