DeShane, Lloyd R.

BARABOO—Lloyd R. DeShane, the best husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle, passed away on Jan., 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones when he entered heaven, and he listened to heartfelt messages from family throughout the day.
Lloyd was born on April 1, 1938 in Coal Valley, Ill. It was love at first sight, when in 1966 he married the love of his life, Sandy, whom he was married to for 55 blissful years. Their love was passionate and strong, and they were inseparable.
He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. Lloyd moved his family from Milan, Ill. to Baraboo, Wis. in 1967, where he worked and retired from Eagle Signal. Winters were spent in Homosassa Springs, Fla., where the DeShane family gathered each year. In 2006, Lloyd and Sandy moved to Cambridge, Ill. and later to Geneseo, Ill.
He was known for the love he had for his family and friends. Children loved Lloyd. They gravitated to him, and he always made sure that they felt special. Messages the past few days from family had running themes about his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of playing cards and games with family (where he has been accused of cheating in jest for many years), fishing with the grandchildren, “Lloyd-isms”, and the many hilarious stories he would tell. He was a collector of “treasures” and enjoyed the hunt to uncover something valuable. Lloyd was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Above all, he was known for his kind and compassionate spirit.
Lloyd was reunited in heaven with his parents, Illa and Louis DeShane, brother Louis DeShane, and sisters Karen Darnell and Mary Dennison.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; his four children of whom he was so proud and loved immensely, Pam Bertieri of Wis.; Lloyd DeShane, Jr. (Lilly), of China; Lane (Robin) McCannon of Tenn.; and Cindy (Earl) Brooks of Minn. Lloyd was a cherished grandfather to 15 grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren.
He is further survived by his sister, Illa Stogsdill; his brother, David (Karen) DeShane; and many more relatives and friends. Furthermore, Lloyd had a special relationship with his niece, Stephani (Glenn) Stark and their daughters. A few years ago, Lloyd and Sandy were blessed to gain their spiritual son and daughter, Damian and Lisa DeKezal and their children.
Most of all, Lloyd was well-loved and a one-of-a-kind man. Per his request, there will be no services.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)