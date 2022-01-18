DeShane, Lloyd R.

BARABOO—Lloyd R. DeShane, the best husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle, passed away on Jan., 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones when he entered heaven, and he listened to heartfelt messages from family throughout the day.

Lloyd was born on April 1, 1938 in Coal Valley, Ill. It was love at first sight, when in 1966 he married the love of his life, Sandy, whom he was married to for 55 blissful years. Their love was passionate and strong, and they were inseparable.

He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. Lloyd moved his family from Milan, Ill. to Baraboo, Wis. in 1967, where he worked and retired from Eagle Signal. Winters were spent in Homosassa Springs, Fla., where the DeShane family gathered each year. In 2006, Lloyd and Sandy moved to Cambridge, Ill. and later to Geneseo, Ill.