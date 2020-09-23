Desjarlais, Virginia L.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Virginia L. Desjarlais, age 89, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Private family services will be held. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Virginia was born on April 7, 1931 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Irvin “Jim” and Evelyn (nee: Leisses) Bruder. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she worked for Kraft Foods for 40 years until retiring in 1989. On May 23, 1953, Virginia was united in marriage with Arnold Desjarlais. He preceded her in death in 2012. Virginia was an avid reader and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish.

Survivors include her sister, Elayne Bruder of Greenfield and her nephew, John Dapiran of Lake Villa, Ill. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister and brother-in-law, Lolagene and Jack Dapiran.

If desired, memorials may be made in Virginia L. Desjarlais' name to Salvation Army or the American Lung Association.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Ray and Bonnie Murray and Greg Pahl for the love and care they provided to Virginia through the years.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.