Dettman, Donald M., Jr.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald M. Dettman Jr., 67, of Savannah, Mo., passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in a Liberty, Mo., hospital. He was born April 27, 1954, in Portage, Wis., son of Audrey and Donald Dettman Sr. He married Susan Gann Dettman on June 13, 2008, and she survives of the home. He worked at Economy Express as a truck driver. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Melvin Dettman Sr. Survivors include wife, Susan Dettman, of the home; mother, Audrey Dettman, Pardeeville, Wis.; sister, Bertha (Travis) James, St. Joseph, Mo.; sister, Theresa (Robert) Beckius of Portage, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the RUPP FUNERAL HOME in St. Joseph. Online condolence are available at www.ruppfuneral.com.

