WYOCENA—Glen Dettman, 77, of Wyocena, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born May 7, 1944 in Marcellon WI to Charles (Charlie) and Viola (Sommerfeldt) Dettman.

Glen was well known for being an exceptional mechanic and his willingness to teach his family about the art of mechanics. Glen also enjoyed being in the woods where he along with his wife Linda would cut wood in any weather.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years Linda E. York; and sisters Ardelle Raedaz and Darlene Denzer. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Viola Dettman, his maternal grandparents Doris and Otto Sommerfeldt, his paternal grandparents Gus and Ida Dettman, his brothers Don and Dale Dettman and sister Betty Smith.

It’s a small world Honey and I know you will be back soon. Not gone forever my darling, we’ll see you soon. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.