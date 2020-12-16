DeVito, Margaret S.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Margaret S. DeVito, age 76, of Camp Douglas, Wis., died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Tomah Health. Margaret was the daughter of Walter and Mary (O'Connor) Secor and was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Chicago, Ill. Margaret was raised in the Chicago area, graduating from St. Francis De Sales High School. Margaret was united in marriage to Albert DeVito Sr. on May 9, 1966, in Oak Lawn, Ill. After they were married, they lived in Burbank, Ill., for 11 years. In 1975 they moved to Tomahawk, Wis., for 15 years, where they owned and operated Al's Eastside Standard mobile station. In 1982, they moved to Nokomis and started a towing, auto repair and salvage yard. In 1990 they moved to Camp Douglas and have been there since.