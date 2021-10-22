DeVries, Kenneth

Ken was born March 29, 1932, in the town of Alto, the son of Geram and Martha Medema DeVries. On Oct. 5, 1951, he married Evelyn "Evie" Loomans at Alto Christian Reformed Church. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Ken was employed at Alto Co-op for 10 years, owned a feed service for 10 years, raised veal calves for 25 years, and drove truck for Navis Trucking for 10 years, retiring in 2006. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War period. Ken was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun, where he served as deacon and he and his wife, Evie, were youth leaders with the Young People's Society. He was a member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun. Ken was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling and spending winter months in Gulf Shores, Ala. In 2014 Ken had the privilege to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.