Deyo, Dennis

Dennis was born April 2, 1948, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Alfred and Mary Jane (Erwin) Deyo. After graduating from UW-Platteville in 1970 with his teaching degree, Dennis began his career in Randolph, Wis., where he taught for two years. He then relocated to Green Lake, Wis., where he taught for 35 years, retiring in 2007. Dennis served on the Green Lake School Board for many years. Teaching was truly the highlight of his life. Dennis was an excellent baker, with a specialty in making pies and cinnamon rolls. He was also an avid gardener, as shown by the many people who received bouquets of Angel Trumpets and Dahlias over the years. Dennis also was an ardent Wisconsin Badger football fan.