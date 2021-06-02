DeYoung, Donald H.

FRIESLAND—Donald Hubert DeYoung, age 87, of Friesland, peacefully went home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Donald was born in Friesland on Oct. 12, 1933, the son of John and Marion (Tillema) DeYoung. He was united in marriage to his wife, Betty Anne DeBoer, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he sold insurance for many years. Donald became very active in the community and church. Upon retirement, he loved to spend his days at his farms and in his woodshop, where he became an avid woodworker, making furniture and bowls.

Donald is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Betty DeYoung; children, Dan (Maxine) DeYoung, Kristine (Rick) Berger, and Kalleen (DeYoung) Katze; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (DeYoung) Wendricks of Madison; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one grandchild, and other relatives.

In honoring the family’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.

If desired, memorials in Donald’s name may be directed to the Billy Graham Foundation.

