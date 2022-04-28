Feb. 11, 1947—April 25, 2022

Diana (Lauver) Rupert, age 75, was called home by her heavenly Father on April 25, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Lauver and Elaine Zellmer; and her brother, Jeff Lauver.

She was born on February 11, 1947, in Baraboo. She is survived by her husband Ron, to whom she was married for more than fifty-years; and their children: Debbie, Brent, and Stacy. She is also survived by her sisters: Rae Litscher and Jennifer Schemehorn; and her brothers: Guy Lauver and Roy Zellmer; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Diana enjoyed several hobbies during her lifetime and had a life-long love for all animals, especially her kitty Patches. She was a wonderful mother and wife who was always willing to take the time to listen and give advice. Diana will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she has entered into her eternal home and will be looking out for us until we meet again.

The family would like to thank Dr. Krszjzaniek and his staff at Baraboo SSM Health for their care during Diana’s lifetime.

Diana will have a private family ceremony at a later date.