Diana Thurber, 64, Poynette

Diana was born on Sept. 4, 1955 in Portage, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Abel) Thurber. Diana was special. She loved kids and had a close relationship with her nephews and nieces. Family, friends and animals were very important to her. She took in and cared for stray animals and was always thinking of others. She very often gave small gifts to, and provided special treats and favors for, her neighbors and friends. Diana will be missed by many.