Diana Thurber, 64, Poynette

POYNETTE—Diana L. Thurber, age 64, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at her home in Poynette.
Diana was born on Sept. 4, 1955 in Portage, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Abel) Thurber. Diana was special. She loved kids and had a close relationship with her nephews and nieces. Family, friends and animals were very important to her. She took in and cared for stray animals and was always thinking of others. She very often gave small gifts to, and provided special treats and favors for, her neighbors and friends. Diana will be missed by many.
She is survived by her brother, Brian Thurber; her sister-in-law, Brenda Rogers; her nieces and nephews, Steve Strand, Scott Strand, Aaron Thurber, Rhonda Thurber, Tina Johnson, Jason Thurber and Robyn Thurber; many great-nieces and great-nephews, her canine companion, Echo, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Delores Becraft, and her brothers, Daniel Thurber and Larry Thurber.
Per Diana’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
