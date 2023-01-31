July 22, 1942—Jan. 28, 2023
PORTAGE—Diane Adell Mohr, age 80, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born on Washington Island to Darlene (Launders) and Murrel Hansen on July 22, 1942. Diane spent much of her childhood with her Grandma Jen and Uncle Lloyd on the island and her school years in Kenosha where she met her high school sweetheart. They were married on November 12, 1960. They raised their three boys in Portage, WI. There, they opened Sportsmens Tavern, where Diane loved to play cards, shoot pool, play horseshoes, and shoot the breeze with the locals. Diane was well known for her love of sports. Her strong voice was notorious at every sporting event. She took great pride in watching her boys compete. Diane worked many years throughout her life as a dental assistant finding joy in calming the patients through humor. After the hustle and bustle of owning a business and raising a family, Terry and Diane’s love of the northwoods brought them to Springstead, where they appreciated the peace and quiet. Diane enjoyed gardening and Terry enjoyed watching the birds. Diane returned to Portage to be closer to her grandkids and great-grandkids where she spoiled them rotten with ice cream and cookies. She was never without her well loved dog, Molly. Her stories and charisma will be remembered and shared for many years to come.
She is survived by her sons, Allen (Lisa) Mohr, Butternut, WI; Terry (Jean) Mohr, Portage, WI; daughter-in-law, Maureen Lord Mohr, Chanhassen, MN; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many friends and her loving dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Terrance and son, Patrick Mohr.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com), in Portage.
In lieu of flowers please support your local youth sports.
Thank you to the Aspirus Emergency Room Staff for all of their personal care and support.
