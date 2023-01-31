Diane Adell Mohr

Diane was born on Washington Island to Darlene (Launders) and Murrel Hansen on July 22, 1942. Diane spent much of her childhood with her Grandma Jen and Uncle Lloyd on the island and her school years in Kenosha where she met her high school sweetheart. They were married on November 12, 1960. They raised their three boys in Portage, WI. There, they opened Sportsmens Tavern, where Diane loved to play cards, shoot pool, play horseshoes, and shoot the breeze with the locals. Diane was well known for her love of sports. Her strong voice was notorious at every sporting event. She took great pride in watching her boys compete. Diane worked many years throughout her life as a dental assistant finding joy in calming the patients through humor. After the hustle and bustle of owning a business and raising a family, Terry and Diane’s love of the northwoods brought them to Springstead, where they appreciated the peace and quiet. Diane enjoyed gardening and Terry enjoyed watching the birds. Diane returned to Portage to be closer to her grandkids and great-grandkids where she spoiled them rotten with ice cream and cookies. She was never without her well loved dog, Molly. Her stories and charisma will be remembered and shared for many years to come.