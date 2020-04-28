Diane D. Lentz, age 74, of Portage

We are sad to announce that Diane D. Lentz, age 74, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services nursing home in Wisconsin Dells.
Diane was born on Dec. 6, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of Charles and Juanita (Gonales) Monroe. She married Robert C. Lentz on Nov. 13, 1963 in the Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Lentz, of Portage; her children, Robert D. Lentz, of Portage, Brenda (Jim Pace) Lentz, of Portage, Tim (Christina) Lentz, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Jayson (Jolene) Lentz, of Mayville; her eight grandchildren; her siblings, Elliott (Kay) Monroe, Joni (Williams) Daniels and Lori (Geno) Martos, other relatives and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her grandson, Justin Lentz; and her siblings, Yvonne Monroe, Sandra Monroe and Bernard Monroe.
A special thanks to Agrace, Rick Daniels, and all the nursing staff at Wisconsin Dells Health Services nursing home.
Services will be private due to the pandemic. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
