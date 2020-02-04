Diane DeGrush, 79, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON - Diane DeGrush, age 79 of Lake Delton, Wis. passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac, Wis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diane was born March 29, 1940, in Kohler, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Geraldine (Markusch) Fischer. Diane married the love of her life, Jim DeGrush on July 25, 1962, and raised their family in Lake Delton where Diane worked for her family restaurant until it closed. Diane and Jim with their daughter, Cheryl ran the Dam Bar and Grill from May of 2006 until 2008. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and of course, being the best dressed girl in town.

Diane is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Manion; sons, Chadd (Elizabeth) DeGrush and Mark DeGrush; grandsons, Anthony Johnson and Jameson DeGrush; and a sister-in-law, DeeDee Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, Evan Fischer; and longtime friends and partners in crime, Rich and Paula Herken.