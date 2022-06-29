Dec. 4, 1935—June 27, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Diane Kay Neff, 86, of Beaver Dam died peacefully in her sleep early on the morning of June 27, 2022.

Diane was born on December 4, 1935 to Behnard “B.S.” and Pearl (Pedersen) Zimmermann in Waverly, IA. She was the eldest of six children. Diane graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1953 and attended nursing school where she graduated in 1956. She was married to Alois Neff of Oconomowoc on August 3, 1957. They adopted three boys: Chris, Andy, and Dan. In 1972, they moved to a farm near Beaver Dam where they milked cows and raised their boys.

Diane was an active leader in Dodge County 4-H for over 40 years and worked the youth building and the Dodge County Fair office. She was a member of the Dodge County Homemakers and an active volunteer for many years with Marsh Haven Nature Center. After the cattle were sold, she and Al spent much time with their grandson Dakota. They also managed to travel to Switzerland to visit family. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with various groups in the area.

Diane is survived by her sons: Chris (Arlo), Andy, and Dan (Jackie) all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Dakota, Amber (Travis) Mahnke, and Kayla (Clayton) Goodreau; her siblings: Joyce (Ron) Leslie, Linda (Jeff) McClelland, Vicky (Dave) Werner, Karen (Mike) Dixon, and Dan (Sybil) Zimmermann; half-sister Norma Jean; and also survived by great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Al “Weiser”; and uncle George W. “Jiggs” Pedersen.

A memorial gathering will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church with Fr. Justin Lopina officiating. Inurnment will take place St. Jerome’s Cemetery in Oconomowoc.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County 4-H.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.