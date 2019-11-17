MILWAUKEE—Diane passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and entered her Heavenly Eternal Reward on November 3, 2019.
Beloved Wife of Peter. Dear Mother of Michael Wenzel and Susie (Gregg) Bach. Loving Grandmother of Emily and Matthew Bach. Sister-in-law of Jane (Dale) Gray. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Diane was born on November 1, 1937, in Milwaukee to Peter and Victoria Woytal. Diane graduated from St. Anthony’s Catholic Grade School and Mercy Catholic Girls High School in Milwaukee. Diane graduated from Misericordia Nursing School of Milwaukee in 1959. Diane was a Registered Nurse at the Milwaukee VA Hospital, Milwaukee County Hospital, New Berlin Memorial Hospital, and Clement Manor Nursing Home.
Diane was married to Peter for 54 years. They met on January 8, 1964, at the Bluemound Bowl. Diane was bowling on the County Nurses League and Peter was bowling with the Wauwatosa Police Department League. Peter has kept the match book with Diane’s phone number all of these years. Their first date was to see “Dr. Zhivago.” Peter proposed to Diane at the top of the Tower at Holy Hill. They were married on January 9, 1965. Their life and love was a true commitment “in sickness and in health” and “until death do us part.” Peter was at Diane’s side for the many years of chemotherapy and doctors appointments. Peter visited Diane every day when she was in Froedtert Hospital and at the Lutheran Home.
“Love is patient, love is kind....It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails....So faith, hope and love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13: 4,7,8,13)
Diane’s core and essence were love, patience and kindness. Diane had a servant heart. Diane’s life was acts of love in service to others as a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Nurse and loyal Friend. Diane always made sure others were taken care of before herself. Diane was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and a Brownie Leader for Girl Scouts. Diane adored her family. Diane was our biggest cheerleader at sporting events, band concerts, and graduations of her children and grandchildren. Diane loved to host her grandchildren for “overnights at Grandma’s.” Diane encouraged and supported all of our dreams including higher education. Diane loved holidays and birthdays. Christmas was full of so many gifts under the tree and a Christmas Eve dinner of beef tenderloin. Easter dinner was beautiful with traditional Polska kielbasa and ham. The 4th of July was always the Tosa Parade followed by a cookout with homemade potato salad. Diane also enjoyed reading, gardening and spending relaxing days at the family cottage on Swan Lake.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Diane endured 2 open-heart surgeries for valve replacements (1980 and 2009) and years of chemotherapy (2008 until 2018). Diane certainly fought the good fight and kept the faith until her last breath. Diane was a devout Catholic and loved the Rosary. Diane was holding her Rosary as the Angels came to escort her to Heaven.
The family would like to acknowledge the kind care of MCW Oncologist Dr. Hari; the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Nurse Karyn and John Concepcion, APNP; the staff at the Lutheran Home, especially CNAs George and Shelia.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are encouraged to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society—Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Memorial Gathering Friday November 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Visitation Catholic Church (1260 Church Street, Elm Grove, WI) from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Portage, WI.
Please be a shining example of Diane’s Love, Patience and Kindness. Give a smile, hug, encouragement, and a little extra patience to somebody. That way, Diane’s Love will live on today and always.
