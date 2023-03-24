March 2, 1950 – March 17, 2023

BARABOO—Diane Sharon Seipp, age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 17, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital, in Baraboo. Diane was born on March 2, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank and Alma (Smith) Vivirito.

Diane was a 1969 graduate of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, IL. On June 20, 1970, she was united in marriage to John Seipp, Jr. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Rosemont, IL. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2022.

Diane was employed at Ho Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells, working for over 25 years as a cashier, before retiring.

She enjoyed tending to her plants, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an animal lover and had many pets, including her dog named Ted, one of her pride and joys.

Survivors include her sons: Frank (Tracy) Seipp, Robert (Sabrina) Seipp, Joseph (Christina) Seipp, Michael (Heather) Seipp; grandchildren: Dylan Seipp, Ashley (Kenny) McDevitt, Brianna Seipp, Kody (Marjorie) Seipp, Kera Seipp, Gemma Seipp, Sueanne Seipp, Gage Seipp, Austin Anderson, Desiree Hubele, Mara Hubele and Tyler Hubele; great-grandchildren: Josh McDevitt and Jake McDevitt. Diane was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Baraboo.