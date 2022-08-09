Jan 27, 1973—Aug 4, 2022

Diane Wilken, 49 of Fall River, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Four Winds Manor in Verona. She was born January 27, 1973, the daughter of Donald and Shirley (Keichinger) Wilken.

Diane attended and graduated from Columbus High School. She enjoyed singing, drawing, coloring, crocheting, knitting, listening to music, and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her family and never forgot a birthday.

Survivors include her parents Donald and Shirley; sisters, Carol Burns, Christine (Greg) Miller, and Debra (Ricky) Baerwolf; brothers, Donald Jr. (Emma) Wilken, Daniel (Jeanine) Wilken, Douglas (Jill) Wilken, David (Amy) Wilken, and Craig Wilken, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant brother Donald John Wilken; sister Cheryl Ann Wilken; maternal grandparents Harold and Clarice Keichinger, and paternal grandparents John and Annie Wilken.

A catholic prayer service will be held Saturday, August 13 at 12pm at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Father Grant Theis presiding. Interment will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.