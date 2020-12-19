Dickie, Duane L. "Dutch"

Upon graduation from Baraboo High School in 1949, he joined his father farming in the Town of Freedom. On Sept. 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Donna L. Waffenschmidt in Baraboo. Dutch was a lifelong member of the North Freedom Baptist Church, where he served as trustee and usher. He was an avid sports spectator. Some of his fondest memories revolved around playing baseball, softball, basketball, and football – including playing for the 1948 Baraboo High School Football Championship Team. He was most happy when surrounded by his family.