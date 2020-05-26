Dickman, Charles "Charlie"

LYNDON STATION - Charles "Charlie" Dickman, age 79, of rural Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside funeral service were held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg officiating.
Charlie was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Wisconsin Dells, the son of Laurence and Florence (Stroede) Dickman. He had worked for Timm Improvement Co. for 47 years, roofed many homes, and much more. He was very passionate about his job. He would still be doing it today if he could! He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family, gardening and playing cards, especially euchre. Charlie's favorite thing to do was to be outside, sitting with family and friends in his garage, and enjoying an Old Milwaukee or many Old Milwaukee's! He liked listening to country music; his favorite song was "Fishing in the Dark." His personality was like none other, he was a good listener, and always knew how to make you laugh. Charlie was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Charlie is survived by his other half, Kim Heidtke (her daughters, Heidi Heidtke and Heather Heidtke); son, Chuck Dickman and other half, Stacie "Blondie" (daughters, Danielle (Eddie) Erikson, Nicole (Jeff) Erickson); daughter, Jill (Roy) Wilson; brothers, Dick, John (Patty), Dean (Penny), Eddie, Bobbie (Chris) Graack and Johnny (Lisa) Graack; sisters, Shirley (Gordon) Podrasky, Cindy Christensen, Linda (John) Coon, and Terri Graack; special grandchildren, Tierney (Ryan) Dickman and Travis (Kirstie) Dickman, and Michael Conway; Michael Wilson, Marissa Wilson, and Lucas Wilson, and great-grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Traesin, Rylee, and Remii. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Junior and sister, Audrey.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)