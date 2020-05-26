Dickman, Charles "Charlie"

Charlie was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Wisconsin Dells, the son of Laurence and Florence (Stroede) Dickman. He had worked for Timm Improvement Co. for 47 years, roofed many homes, and much more. He was very passionate about his job. He would still be doing it today if he could! He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family, gardening and playing cards, especially euchre. Charlie's favorite thing to do was to be outside, sitting with family and friends in his garage, and enjoying an Old Milwaukee or many Old Milwaukee's! He liked listening to country music; his favorite song was "Fishing in the Dark." His personality was like none other, he was a good listener, and always knew how to make you laugh. Charlie was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.