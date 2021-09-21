Dickson, James M. "Jim" Sr.

MERRILL - James M. "Jim" Dickson Sr., age 85, of Merrill, Wis., formerly of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home. He was born on Dec. 27, 1935, in McAlester, Okla., and was the adopted son to the late Marion and Mary (Fitzner) Dickson.

Jim was raised and attended school in Baxter Springs, Kan.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country with the 388th Fighter Squadron stationed in Clovis, N.M. During Jim's service with the U.S. Air Force, he served in Korea and Japan as a staff sergeant and crew chief maintaining aircraft, specifically maintaining their engines. While in the Air Force, Jim also became a third degree black belt in karate and found a love of motorcycling. Jim had a wide variety of hobbies and interests, including prospecting, traveling throughout the West, and treasure hunting, and he was a certified diver.

After leaving the military, Jim worked in construction, paving roads and building bridges, and later pursued what he enjoyed the most: working on heating and refrigeration systems as a technician and later owning his own business. Jim's passion was making broken things work and helping people. Jim was self-taught and later shared his knowledge teaching at a tech school in Texas.