Diels, Betty Jean

Betty Jean was born on May 16, 1927 the daughter of Leslie and Blanch (Nelson) Guthrie in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She grew up with beloved sisters Doris and Maxine. The “three sisters” and families remained close their entire lives. On January 8, 1944, she was united in marriage with Rueben Diels in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and dedicated her life to her family.

Betty “Jean” was a longtime member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam, frequently helping with this dinner or that luncheon for weddings, confirmations and funerals. She was also a longtime member of T.O. P. S. Betty enjoyed nature, watching and feeding the birds outside her kitchen window at her home by the wood cook stove, by the fire at summer vacations with the “three sisters’ at Boot Lake near Ladysmith, and on many family camping adventures. Betty Jean most of all enjoyed spending time with family and creating the many memorable holidays shared with her husband, children, grandchildren, her sisters and many others at her home. Jean’s door was always open and she enjoyed talking, sharing meals, laughing, playing cards and drinking coffee.