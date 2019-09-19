Dieter E. Reuster, age 80, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home in Columbus.
Visitation for Dieter will be at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Dieter was born on December 7, 1938 in Germany to the late Emil and Selma (nee: Burger) Reuster. He immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in the Chicago area. Dieter served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963 and he worked as a Tool & Die maker throughout his life. On November 5, 1966, he was united in marriage with Rita Ruble. They moved to the Columbus, Wisconsin area in 1988 where they continued to raise their family.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Reuster of Columbus; three children, Daniel (Stacy) Reuster of Washington, Mickie Reuster of California, and James (Michelle) Reuster of Maryland; six grandchildren, Samantha, William, and Ellison Reuster, and Perrin, Savannah, and Jacquelyn Reuster. Dieter was preceded in death by his parents.
The KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus is serving the family.
