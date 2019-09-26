COLUMBUS - Dieter E. Reuster, age 80, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home in Columbus.
Visitation for Dieter will be at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Dieter was born on December 7, 1938, in Germany to the late Emil and Selma (nee: Burger) Reuster. He immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled in the Chicago area. Dieter served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963 and he worked as a Tool & Die maker throughout his life. On Nov. 5, 1966, he was united in marriage with Rita Ruble. They moved to the Columbus, Wis. area in 1988, where they continued to raise their family.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Reuster of Columbus; three children, Daniel (Stacy) Reuster of Wash., Mickie Reuster of Calif., and James (Michelle) Reuster of Md.; six grandchildren, Samantha, William, and Ellison Reuster, and Perrin, Savannah, and Jacquelyn Reuster. Dieter was preceded in death by his parents.
The KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus is serving the family.
