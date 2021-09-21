Dingee, Doris K.

COLUMBUS - Doris K. Dingee, age 98, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born to Henry and Evelyn Krenz on May 29, 1923, in Columbus. Doris graduated from UW-Whitewater, where she earned her teaching degree and then taught for a short time. She was married to Lester Robbins on May 18, 1947, in Columbus and had two sons. He passed away in 1969. In 1973, Doris was married to John Dingee in San Francisco. She was employed for 25 years as a teller and supervisor at the Columbus branch of AnchorBank. She was an active community resident where she volunteered for the hospital auxiliary while also serving nine years on the board of directors at Columbus Community Hospital. Doris enjoyed golfing at the Columbus Country Club, where she was a longtime member. She also was an avid sports fan, especially the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Columbus Cardinals. Her massive collection of bells is 3000, give or take. Doris was an active and faithful member of the Olivet Church and its social circle.