Disher, Ronald Conrad

Ron was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Stevens Point, the son of Peter and Nellie (Trzebiatowski) Disher. He graduated from St. Mary's Junior High School in Fancher in 1956 and from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1960. In 1961, Ron volunteered for the draft and served three years in Germany where he met the love of his life, Karin. He went on to serve one year in South Vietnam as a Combat Engineer. Ron and Karin had two children, of whom he was very proud: Peter Disher of Madison and Susan Borden of Doha, Qatar. He joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in June of 1968 and served 30 years before retiring in 1997. He then taught at Madison College in 2018.