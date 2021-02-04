Disrud, Phillip J.

COLUMBUS—Phillip J. Disrud, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Veterans Hospital, Madison. He was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Mount Horeb, to Adolph and Olive (Sutter) Disrud. Phillip graduated from Mount Horeb High School, then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in construction for many years, including Midstate for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines and just puttering around. He was a Packers football fan and enjoyed dining out. He was married to Ruth Lienke on Oct. 30, 1991.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Lienke of Columbus; three sisters, Dorothy (Dave) Rasmussen of El Paso, Texas, Donna Kroeger of Janesville and Diane (Gordy) Odegaard of Janesville; three brothers, Lowell Disrud, Edward Disrud and Virgil Disrud; sister-in-law, Evelyn Schumacher; brother-in-law, Alfred Bork; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dennis and Jerome “Roger.” A private family service will be held. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Calvary Cemetery in Mount Horeb. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)