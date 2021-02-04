Disrud, Phillip J.

COLUMBUS—Phillip J. Disrud, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Veterans Hospital, Madison. He was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Mount Horeb, to Adolph and Olive (Sutter) Disrud. Phillip graduated from Mount Horeb High School, then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in construction for many years, including Midstate for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines and just puttering around. He was a Packers football fan and enjoyed dining out. He was married to Ruth Lienke on Oct. 30, 1991.